Richard Hatch, the infamous first-ever winner of "Survivor," is ending his marriage of 14 years.

The reality TV alum announced the news on Twitter on Dec. 7.

WENN

"I'M LOOKING FOR LOVE! If you think I'm the guy for you or for someone you know, please let me know," he wrote. "I prefer to share the journey in partnership, and sadly, my 14-year marriage has ended. Mr. Right will have to be bright enough to be kind. Thanks for your help in finding him."

Richard and his partner Emiliano Cabral married in 2003 in a private ceremony, but made their marriage official two years later in Nova Scotia.

Richard told TMZ on Dec. 7 that their marriage ended two months ago and the duo is planning to divorce. The "Survivor" alum added that Emiliano left him for a much younger man.

Richard is "devastated by the turn of events," TMZ said, but he remains committed to finding love again.

Aside from being on "Survivor," Richard appeared on "The Apprentice" in 2011 and "The Biggest Loser" in 2016.