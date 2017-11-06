HGTV stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines knew what their new Hearth and Hand line with Target entailed, but they still couldn't hide their excitement.

Chip took to Instagram on Nov. 5 to share an image of him inside a tent outside of a Target store. He was pretending that he was camping out until the doors opened (maybe he was camping?).

Being first in line for the launch of Hearth and Hand with Magnolia is about to pay off big time. Only 10 more minutes.. #HearthAndHand @target A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Nov 5, 2017 at 5:49am PST

"Being first in line for the launch of Hearth and Hand with Magnolia is about to pay off big time," he captioned the funny photo. "Only 10 more minutes.. #HearthAndHand @target"

Chip's wife, Joanna, also seemed thrilled with their day at Target, sharing a video of her checking out their collection while pushing Chip around in a shopping cart.

Today’s the day! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is now available at Target stores and on their website! We’ve had so much fun designing this line and can’t wait for you to see it. #HearthAndHand @target A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:37am PST

"Today's the day! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is now available at Target stores and on their website!," she captioned the video. "We've had so much fun designing this line and can't wait for you to see it. #HearthAndHand @target."

The Hearth and Hand line is a "new owned brand for Target" and a "multi-year partnership," a Target spokesperson told E! News. The line, will "refresh eight times throughout the year."

It's been quite a year for the reality TV couple. In addition to the new product launch, the "Fixer Upper" couple announced in late September that they were ending their HGTV show (at the peak of its popularity). Around the same time, the duo was also hit with split rumors by tabloids.

In August, in response to reports of a split, Chip tweeted that that "won't ever happen."

In speaking to People magazine, Chip said, "Nothing has come easy. We've worked so hard to have this beautiful family and this farm — it really does seem like the American dream you heard about growing up."

Their children and their business is the top priority, he said.

"Jo and I both made a commitment pretty early on that the two of us are the most important variable," he said. "If we can figure out how to be right as a couple, then obviously we a have a lot better opportunity to be right for our kids."