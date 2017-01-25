Since splitting with his wife Christina El Moussa, "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa has wasted no time in finding female company, according to a new report, and his estranged wife thinks his behavior is despicable.

"She thinks Tarek is an absolute pig," a source tells Us Weekly in it's newest issue.

While the two continue to costar on their HGTV reality TV show, often chatting about home improvements and renovations, they rarely speak once the cameras stop rolling.

"The mood differs day to day, but Christina avoids Tarek," the source said, adding that Tarek "does things to piss her off, like bragging loudly about sleeping with girls."

Christina and Tarek split in May 2016 following an incident in which he fled the family home with a gun. Originally, Christina was concerned for her then-husband, but that's no longer the case.

Us reports that since their split, Tarek has dated not only one of the couple's nannies, but also that same woman's friend.

The report suggests that Tarek rented a "bachelor pad" in ritzy Newport Beach after his split and was relishing the single life. During a party aboard his yacht last summer he met Alyssa Logan, who he hired to be one of his children's three nannies.

Us' source said he hired her "to get close to her." But, after several months of employing her, he fired Alyssa so they could date.

He then rolled out the red carpet for Alyssa, taking her on private jets to Las Vegas and New York City and even buying her a Jeep.

"Tarek blows money in order to impress people," the pro-Christina source said.

Tarek's estranged wife actually knew about the romance, but it didn't cause her any concern.

"The kids are all she cares about, and Alyssa was good with them," the source said, adding that Christina didn't think the relationship would last anyway.

She was right, and Tarek then apparently moved on to another one of Alyssa's friends.

The report comes a week after another report suggested that on-set tension exists because of Tarek's bad behavior.

In Touch magazine claimed he was a "husband from hell" behind-the-scenes.

"Tarek found humor in insulting his wife in repeated verbal attacks. Some of his bad behavior was even caught on camera [in footage that never aired,]" a source told In Touch. "He said things like that all the time and then laughed about it. Tarek treated Christina like garbage."