After an incident that led to a 911 call, "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa attended outpatient rehab for drinking and anger issues last summer, according to a new report in In Touch magazine.

Tarek and his wife Christina El Moussa split in May 2016 following an incident in which he fled the family home with a gun, promoting her to call 911, allegedly thinking he was suicidal.

"He drank and was verbally abusive to Christina, so he needed to take care of his issues," a source told In Touch. "Christina said he needed to get his temper under control."

The mag says he attended a rehab near his Orange Country, Calif., home, which reportedly cost $40,000.

"The rehab definitely brought him back to life," the source said, but it did little to save his marriage. "Christina said he did it to try to win her back, to show her that he was changing, but at that point, she was already done with him."

On the set of the couple's HGTV show, he's apparently telling the crew that he's sober and happy with himself now. "I'm a new man," he's reportedly said on set, according to the report.

On Feb. 28, Tarek sat down with "Extra" and opened up about his divorce drama.

"I'm doing fantastic. Life is great and staying positive and just focusing on my kids," he said.

He said Christina is also staying positive.

"You know, in general, in any separation, there are challenges," he said. "I think we're doing a good job. We're co-parenting, we're still working together we're flipping houses and we're filming 'Flip or Flop.'"

Asked if there was any chance the two would reconcile, Tarek was realistic.

"You know, right now, we're just both focusing on the future. We're staying positive and at this point in time, I think we're both going separate ways," he said.

The couple's children, Taylor and Brayden, are "adjusting" to the new normal.

"Taylor, she's an amazing young girl. She's adjusting well because we're co-parenting and we're doing the best we can," he said. "My daughter is six and my son 18 months, so obviously he's too little to understand, but everything's great — they're doing very good."

While many reports over the past few months have linked Tarek to a bevy of women, including the former couple's nanny, he shot down any rumors that he is dating.

"No, absolutely not," he said when asked if he was dating. "I'm just focusing on my kids, my career, for the first time in a long time. I'm single."