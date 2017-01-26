It's a good day for "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa. Actually, he's had three years of good days, despite his current marital turmoil.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the reality TV star celebrated his third year of being cancer free.

Tarek posted a text conversation in which he found out the good news.

"Still #cancer #free!!!! Having cancer is a very scary thing... I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!! Having no thyroid and balancing medications is tough! I'm finally at UCLA and I'm on the right doses of medication.. People don't know but I was very over medicated with rapid heart rate and palpitations to the point where I wore a heart rate monitor... It really messed me up but today everything is dialed and I finally feel great after 3 years!!"

"Still #cancer #free!!!! Having cancer is a very scary thing... I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!! Having no thyroid and balancing medications is tough!," he said. "I'm finally at UCLA and I'm on the right doses of medication."

He added, "People don't know but I was very over medicated with rapid heart rate and palpitations to the point where I wore a heart rate monitor... It really messed me up but today everything is dialed and I finally feel great after 3 years!!"

Tarek actually credits a fan of the HGTV home renovation show with saving his life. Last year, he revealed that a woman emailed the show saying she noticed a lump on his neck.

"This is not a joke. I'm a registered nurse. I've been watching 'Flip or Flop,'" the email read, according to The Independent. "I noticed that the host Tarek has a large nodule on his thyroid, and he needs to have it checked out."

Shortly after, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

At the time, Tarek's wife, Christina El Moussa, his "Flip or Flop" costar, was by his side. Nowadays that isn't the case.

Christina and Tarek split in May 2016 following an incident in which he fled the family home with a gun.

On Jan. 25 a report surfaced that claimed Christina was disgusted with her ex and they rarely speak off-camera.

"The mood differs day to day, but Christina avoids Tarek," a source told Us Weekly, adding that Tarek "does things to piss her off, like bragging loudly about sleeping with girls."

Since splitting, Tarek has reportedly had a relationship with one of the couple's three nannies, as well as that woman's friend.

Christina, Us' source said, "thinks Tarek is an absolute pig."

Tarek, though, has taken issue with many of the reports that have been critical of him. Last week he shared a message on Instagram blasting the "fake news."

He wrote, "No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and 'fake news' that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our business."