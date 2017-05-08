Actress Estella Warren was arrested over the weekend after allegedly hurling cleaning fluid at her boyfriend during a fight.

TMZ reported on May 8 that Estella, who was the lead in the 2009 version of "Beauty and the Beast," got into an augment with her boyfriend inside their Los Angeles-area apartment. During the fight, she grabbed a container of "cleaning solution" and threw it at him.

FayesVision/WENN.com

The boyfriend is reportedly ok and denied medical treatment at the scene.

Estella, who has modeled for multiple magazines and appeared in several Chanel commercials, was arrested on the spot and was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence.

Stéphane Ruet / Sygma / Getty Images North America

This is hardly Estella's first run in with the police. In 2011, in a bizarre incident, she was charged with DUI, hit-and-run driving, battery on a cop and resisting arrest. In that case, Estella reportedly hit three cars and drove away. Cops eventually pulled her over and placed her under arrest. Then, while at the police station, she managed to get out of her handcuffs and made a run for it. She was eventually recaptured.

In that case, she ended up striking a plea deal where she plead guilty to DUI and the other charges were dropped. She avoided jail time.