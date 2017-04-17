Jackie Warner, the former reality TV star who was arrested in February following a car accident, has been formally charged with assaulting a cop, a felony, and DUI, a misdemeanor.

TMZ reported the news on April 17. However, Jackie feels that the charges aren't accurate because she was "driving unconscious."

Jackie was also charged with misdemeanor hit and run, with stems from her allegedly clipping a cop car and leaving the scene.

TMZ reported that Jackie was legally drunk at the time, blowing a .08 BAC (she doesn't remember taking the test.)

On Feb. 24 the former Bravo star crashed her car, but apparently has no recollection of the incident, saying she was "sleep driving."

Jackie reportedly hit a pole while she was driving. However, when cops arrived, she backed up into a cop car, causing a deputy to jump out of harm's way. While in Los Angeles on March 9, Jackie told a camera crew that she is "feeling great, stronger than ever."

The one-time "Work Out" and "Thintervention" host didn't speak about the details of the case, but said, "We have a strong defense and I feel very good about it."

On the day of the accident, Jackie apparently had one alcoholic drink at lunch, but didn't drive to or from the restaurant. When she returned home she says she took an Ambien pill and went to sleep. She woke up in the hospital, apparently with no recollection of ever leaving her home or driving.

Her friends called it "sleep driving."

Jackie's lawyer, Shawn Holley, told TMZ, "We have letters and reports from Jackie's doctors which prove a long history of insomnia and which strongly support our contention that Jackie was driving unconscious after taking Ambien, which had been prescribed to her."

She added, "I reached out to the D.A.'s Office weeks ago and was assured that deputies would review our reports before filing charges. We are extremely disappointed that the D.A.'s Office filed these charges without reviewing our evidence, as promised."