Former "Real Housewives of Miami" star Larsa Pippen and NBA legend Scottie Pippen are together again and trying to repair their marriage.

Sam Deitch / BFA.com / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

The couple seems serious about it, too, having just moved from Miami to Los Angeles to "figure things out," TMZ reported. The couple was seen together in Beverly Hills on Sept. 11.

One of the reasons for the cross-country move is their son Scottie Jr., a top tier youth basketball player who recently transferred to Sierra Canyon, which is one of the top basketball programs in the country.

In October 2016, news broke that Kim Kardashian West's BFF and the former Chicago Bull were divorcing. The split came amid reports that police had to visit the home for multiple domestic disturbance incidents.

Then, though, came the off and on.

In February 2017, reports claimed the two had reconciled after they were spotted on a date in Hollywood. The date came after Larsa showed off a new 14-carat ring on Snapchat. She indicated it was a Valentine's present, but didn't say who it was from. All signs, though, pointed to Scottie.

But then, in April, reports surfaced that said the divorce was on, despite a family vacation at Universal Orlando Resort. Several media outlets suggested at the time that the family outing was an attempt to repair their marriage, but it failed.

DS7 / WENN

At the time of the split, there were also rumors that Larsa's relationship with rapper Future was a cause of problems for the longtime couple, although she's always insisted that she and Future are "just friends."

Further, a source also said that Scottie had been upset with his wife's "Kardashian Instagram lifestyle," referring to Larsa's best friend.

"[Larsa is] all about clubs and rappers and DJs. He just wants out of that world," a source told The New York Post, adding that Scottie "just wants to play golf and stay low-key. He's afraid of all the gossip that comes with that Kardashian world she's in."

@kourtneykardash / Instagram

A close friend of Kim, Larsa has often made appearances on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." She's also friends with other members of the family and has made appearances on Kardashian family spin-off shows.