The drama in the divorce between former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" stars Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida is continuing, and he now wants their prenuptial agreement, signed almost eight years ago, to be ripped up.

TMZ reported on May 31 that Apollo, who currently resides in federal prison, filed documents arguing that the court should dismiss the prenup he and Phaedra signed in late 2009 because that was before she inked the deal to star on "Housewives," creating a financial windfall for them.

Raymond Boyd / Getty Images North America

He claims that their finances increased drastically after their prenup, and that should be taken into consideration when it comes to splitting up their assets.

The divorce between Phaedra and Apollo has been contentious (and somewhat bizarre) to say the least.

Phaedra, 43, filed for divorce back in 2014 a month after Apollo, 38, started an eight-year prison sentence for his role in a fraudulent auto-loan scheme. In November 2016, she claimed that it had been finalized.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Apparently, the divorce was granted by default in July 2016 because Apollo had failed to respond to Phaedra's filing. But in December 2016, he contested it on the grounds that he'd never been served or given a chance to respond. He filed his own divorce petition on Dec. 1.

In March 2017, a judge sided with Apollo, noting that he was troubled by the fact that Phaedra intentionally misspelled Apollo's last name as "Nita" in her original paperwork and that it had been suggested that Apollo would attend future divorce hearings from prison, which was never a possibility, TMZ explained in a March 24 report.

Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty Images North America

Apollo, who is now engaged to another woman, was also not informed about the final divorce hearing nor served with documents letting him know the divorce had been finalized.

As for their prenup, Phaedra insists that it's ironclad. He's ready to test that theory -- really, what does he have to lose... other than maybe a million dollars.