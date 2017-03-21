"The Real Housewives of Miami" star Alexia Echevarria has sued her stepsons, accusing them of attempting to take over her $3 million Miami mansion and her Maserati, according to a new report.

Alexia has reportedly had a rocky relationship with stepsons Nelson and Herman since her estranged husband, Herman Echevarria, passed away last September from a heart attack. In September 2015, Alexia and Herman announced they were separating after 15 years of marriage, but Alexia says they still resided at the Miami home together and never divorced.

The former reality TV star now says that Herman's sons are actively trying to seize the home she shared with Herman, as well as much of what's inside the home. She also said that they threatened to sue her if she didn't hand her Maserati luxury car over to them.

The Daily Mail acquired the court documents in which the 49-year-old Alexia says her stepsons, who are both heirs to Herman's estate and co-personal representatives of his probate estate, are ignoring "their father's clearly expressed wishes and contractual obligations to his own wife."

Alexia and Herman, who passed at the age of 61, signed a prenuptial agreement before before getting married.

The Daily Mail says that, per that deal, Herman gave instructions that, should he pass, the deed to the Miami home would be transferred solely to Alexia, as it was purchased under his name only (although they were engaged at the time).

As the boys fight for the home, Alexia has asked for a temporary injunction that would let her stay in the home and would "preserve the status quo pending a final hearing on the merits," court documents said.

"Turning age 60 triggered a form of 'midlife crisis'" for Herman, Alexia said in court documents, adding that Herman became "self-destructive" and often spent nights at a Miami Beach apartment owned by a friend.

The court documents said, "However, Decedent and plaintiff never divorced, they never formally separated as husband and wife, they continued to work together through to the date of his death, and they continued to co-parent plaintiff's two sons from a previous marriage (whom Decedent always made a point of referring to as "our" sons) through to the date of Decedent's death."

Her statements continued, "Decedent never abandoned the family he had with plaintiff, he never abandoned their marriage, and he never abandoned their marital home, which at the time of his death he intended to return to."