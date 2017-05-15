Former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend were bound and beaten during a home invasion over the weekend and both were left with facial injuries.

Rob Rich/WENN.com

According to NBC 4 New York, Dina Manzo and her beau, David Cantin, walked into their New Jersey house on May 13 to find two masked robbers already inside.

The attackers rushed toward them and beat David with a baseball bat, the report said, adding that Dina was punched in the face several times. The couple was then bound together in the home, prosecutors told the local news network.

The attack was big news in the New York and New Jersey markets over the weekend based simply on the nature of it, but police withheld the identities of the victims.

Scott Roth / Invision/AP

While the couple was tied up, the thieves went through the house and stole cash and jewelry.

After the robbers fled, David, who reportedly suffered a broken nose, was able to free himself and Dina and they called police.

Dina is very close with "Housewives" star Teresa Giudice. In fact, before the invasion, Dina posted photos from the first holy communion ceremony for Teresa's daughter Audriana.

Celebrating my Audriana's 1st communion. 🙏❤️ A post shared by dinamanzo (@dinamanzo) on May 13, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Dina has not posted to social media since the home invasion.