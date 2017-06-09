It's not easy being a Frank Ocean fan!

While most artists give their followers album release dates and dependable concert schedules, Frank Ocean is known to keep fans guessing... and waiting.

He infamously waited four years to release his eagerly anticipated sophomore studio album "Blonde," and even teased fans with livestreams and performance pieces ahead of the album dropping.

He proved even more elusive to catch in concert, eschewing major tours and canceling multiple festival performances.

His tricky history made his most recent return to the stage even more exciting, though the occasion was a bit surprising. Despite bailing on multiple music festivals in Spain and the United States (and citing "production delays beyond his control"), he opted to make his first appearance in three years on June 9 in Denmark.

The occasion? Frank served as the headliner at Denmark's Northside Festival in the city of Aaurhus. Diehard Frank fans were excited to spread photos and video of the star at the event.

Some of the songs from his visual album "Endless" made the cut for June 9's set list, including "Good Guy," as did classics from his hit debut studio album "Channel Orange" like "Pyramids" and "Thinking Bout You."

Fans were also excited to share news that the artist had new merchandise for sale at the festival, taking to Twitter to show pictures of the new shirt selection.

With Frank's first show since summer 2014 under his belt, fans are hoping that this is just the beginning of the star following through with his scheduled appearances during the summer festival season. He's scheduled to perform at the music festival Parklife this month in Manchester, then London for the Lovebox festival in July, and later that month he's among artists slated for FYF Festival in Los Angeles.