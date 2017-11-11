Wonder Woman is using her super powers to stand up for women in Hollywood!

A month after canceling to appear at a dinner to honor Brett Ratner, Gal Gadot still has a lot to say about the famed director and the accusations mounting against him.

Now, Gal says she won't reprise her role for future "Wonder Woman" movies unless Brett Ratner is not involved. Brett Ratner's production company produced the film in conjunction with Warner Brothers.

"Wonder Woman" has already brought in over $400 million. But if Gal Gadot has anything to say about it, the producer won't see another dime.

"Brett made a lot of money from the success of 'Wonder Woman,' thanks to his company having helped finance the first movie," a WB insider said. "Now Gadot is saying she won't sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out [of his financing deal] and gets rid of him. She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can't have a movie rooted in women's empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women."

When news first broke against Brett Ratner, Gal immediately took to Instagram to post a statement.

Earlier in the week, Warner Brothers ended their working relationship with Brett Ratner after multiple women came forward accusing the director of sexual harassment -- including women like Olivia Munn and Ellen Page.

We'll see if this wonder woman really can make a difference in Hollywood!