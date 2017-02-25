It's good to be a Garth Brooks fan!

The legendary country singer has a history of lavishing his fans with gifts, and he continued the tradition on Feb. 24.

Garth is currently on a North American tour and he changed some lucky fans' lives during a stop in Edmonton, Alberta. A husband and wife arrived at the concert expecting to hear some tunes, but ended up walking away with not one -- but two -- new cars and a pile of other prizes! All for being a fan of Garth Brooks... and being lucky enough to be the 5 millionth fans to attend his world tour!

The Canadian country music lovers scored not only a $5,000 shopping spree at Amazon, a $5,000 shopping spree at a local Edmonton mall, a trip for 2 to Las Vegas and plenty of Garth and Trisha Yearwood merchandise, but they also took home two brand new cars -- a Lexus SUV and a Nissan truck, according to TMZ.

But this isn't the first time Garth and his wife Trisha were more than generous to those showing support at a show. It's turned into a tradition of Garth's to bestow gifts on fans who happen to be monumental attendees. Back in May 2016 his 4 millionth fan was handed a brand new red Corvette and a black Jeep Cherokee, as well as a $5,000 shopping spree and a trip for 4 to Las Vegas. And one more added bonus for that fan? Garth also paid off her student loans.

For those wanting to try their luck at being lucky number 6 million, it might be difficult to ascertain. Garth continues to break his own records on the road, and the next major milestone might be sooner than expected. Back in the '90s Garth hit this milestone after touring 100 different cities, but this time around 5 millionth fan was reached in just 60 cities!

Now if you'll excuse us, we're off to brush up on the Garth Brooks music catalog!