Gavin Rossdale's children certainly have a strong musical bloodline, but that doesn't mean he necessarily wants them following in his or their mother's footsteps.

"You've got to be crazy to have a career in music," the Bush frontman told This Morning when asked about his children's interest in music. "I would say go into tech, do something like that."

Gavin shares three kids -- Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3 -- with Gwen Stefani.

"I have so many children, it is my responsibility to make them contribute to society as oppose to take away from society," he said. "So whatever they do is fine by me, they've just got to be positive, cool people, that's all I care about."

Lately, it's been difficult for him to see his kids as he works as a coach on "The Voice" in the United Kingdom.

"There's only one downside, and that's the time away from my boys," he said of his gig. "They have a spring break and were going to come, but it's just not going to work out. Gwen pointed out, 'You're going to be up all night, working all day. What's the point?'"

Gavin has said in the past that, like most musicians, his kids inspire his music. In his recent interview, he said Gwen also still says she inspires his music, despite the fact that they split in 2015 after 13 years of marriage.

"Of course. I was with her for 20 years, so much in the same way I think for her material, I'm all over that material," he said. "And for me, she's all over mine. It's impossible to separate that."

‌