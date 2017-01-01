Did George Michael have a death wish?

That's what a series of tweets posted on the Twitter account belonging to Fadi Fawaz -- the late singer's boyfriend -- claimed before the account was deleted around the turn of the New Year.

Fadi has since said he was hacked.

On New Year's Eve, as reported by TMZ, a series of messages showed up on Fadi's Twitter account beginning with one that read, "Not sure who that nasty close friend of George [is] but I was in relationship with George Michael till I found him dead in bed."

The next one read, "The only thing George wanted is to DIE."

"He tired [sic] numbers of time to kill himself many times..." the posts continued, "and finally he managed..."

"We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day," the posts concluded.

The account also included a tweet of a photo of a glittered middle finger along with the message, "I hate you 2016 from the bottom of my heart."

Not long after, the tweets were deleted and the account was closed.

Fadi told Britain's Mirror Online in an exclusive statement on Jan. 1 that he didn't post the troubling messages.

"I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter thing," he said. "My Twitter account has been hacked and closed. It's a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11:30 a.m. to the news. I am not going to worry about these things."

George died on Christmas Day one week earlier at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, England. Fadi is the one who found him in bed, already gone.

Though the music legend's manager told media outlets that George had died at 53 from heart failure, police revealed days later that a post-mortum was still seeking answers.

"The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out. The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks," read a statement from Thames Valley Police. "Mr. Michael's death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."