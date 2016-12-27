When George Michael died on Dec. 25 at age 53, he left behind an estimated $100 to $128 million, plus at least four properties including homes in London, Sydney and New York. Now, his godchildren are expected to inherit large portions of that massive estate.

The Daily Mail reports the singer was godfather to Wham! Member Shirlie Hollman and Spandeau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp's children, Roman and Harley Moon Kemp; British DJ James Kennedy and his cousin Andros' two children. He's expected to have provided for former Spice Girl Geri Horner's daughter, Bluebell, whose legal godfather is reportedly George's ex-boyfriend and soul mate Kenny Goss.

Others who are likely to be named in George's will include his sisters, Melanie and Yioda, and his boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, who found the singer's body over the weekend and has said he will never stop missing him.

Childline, the Terrence Higgins Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support, charities to which George donated frequently, could reportedly be beneficiaries as well.

Like so many friends, fans and loved ones who were left reeling from George's unexpected death on Christmas, the singer's godchildren took to social media this week to pay tribute to him.

"The man who toured the world with my mum; her best friend," tweeted Roman Kemp. "The man who introduced my parents; who forced my mum to call my dad. The man that took me and Harley around the world; just to see us smile. The man we all love. We love you Yog."

Roman's father, Martin, posted a similar sentiment, tweeting, "My whole family and I are devastated at the loss of our beautiful friend Yog! We will miss him so much! We are all heartbroken!"

The Mail also reported on Tuesday, Dec. 27, that George and the other members of Wham! Had been discussing the possibility of a reunion show.

"It's such a shame that we have all been robbed of that chance to see a really, really fun pop band get back together," said DJ Richard Blade, who reportedly worked with the band.

George's cause of death has been announced as heart failure. While some outlets have reported rumors the singer, who struggled with drug addiction and depression for much of his life, may have been using heroin prior to his death, none of those reports have been confirmed.