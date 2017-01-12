As former "16 & Pregnant" star Eric Kennemer fights for his life in a Houston hospital following a fatal car accident, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family with his medical costs.

The reality star's mother Michelle Lawrence started the page.

"My son, Eric, was in a bad car accident Saturday, January 7th. He is currently in ICU in critical condition at Houston's Hermann Hospital," she said. "He will have a long road to recovery and will be out of work for some time. He has a loving wife, Myranda and 2 beautiful daughters, 5 yo Kaylee and 2 yo Ryleigh. Myranda is trying to work and continue care of the babies with help from family and work to keep things going. All donations will go to them for medical, travel and daily living expenses. Please help if you can and any amount is a blessing. Thank you so much."

The family is hoping to raise $10,000.

The accident that Eric was involved in took the life of one other person.

A few days after the accident, Eric's wife Myranda shared a teary post on Facebook.

"Please God, give Eric the strength to become well again. And please give me the strength to be strong for both of our wonderful children you have blessed us with, as well as him. Please let him come home soon. His children need him very much. And so do I."

She shared the same message on Instagram, posting a photo of him with his kids.

Eric and Myranda appeared on season 4 of the MTV show in 2012.

On her Instagram page on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Myranda shared an image of the GoFundMe page.

"Every little help is appreciated," she wrote. "Please get better Eric... 💙💙."