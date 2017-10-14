In the most recent season of HBO's hit fantasy series "Game of Thrones," the show was deluged with hacks and then online leaks, revealing crucial much-anticipated plot lines.

Summit Entertainment / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

Now it appears as if the producers have had enough, and going into the 8th and final season will be taking no chances, say show stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Liam Cunningham, per The Daily Mail.

Coster-Waldau, now known worldwide for portraying antihero Jaime Lannister, told a chat show in Skavlan that things are in fact being done to prevent another similar situation, accodring to the AP.

REX/Shutterstock

In past pre-hack seasons, the actors were given their scripts on paper and eventually digitally until the files were stolen. Threats were then made of details being put out into cyberspace to a legion of fans, as well as ransom was demanded, unless HBO payed up.

Coster-Waldau, 47, now hints at the possibility of doing away with scripts altogether and instead having dialogue fed to them line-for-line in earpieces.

"We're not even going to get the script," he is said to have insisted.

Cunningham, 56, who plays former smuggler Davos Seaworth turned Jon Snow's right hand man, reportedly also confirmed this serious rise in security measures.

FilmMagic

"I got them all," Cunningham explained to Metro about the digital scripts, going on to explain how he can't even open them yet or leave the shooting offices with them. "I can't open them because of all the security, and I can't walk it out."

Even more, it is reported that nobody is allowed to carry the script beyond the walls of the Belfast filming offices.

The Daily Mail also reports that there is one other production challenge facing the famed fantasy show before the next season - the pending nuptials of star Kit Harrington and former co-start Rose Leslie, that may delay the actor's availability.

Will Oliver / Epa / REX/Shutterstock

Per the Daily Mail, Harrington told Talk Show host Jonathan Ross that he expects some time off to get married.

"I rang [the producer] up and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault, actually,'" he quipped, and then added. "'I was like, 'You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way. [The cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down.''

So much drama going on it appears that Game of Thrones has a little bit more to worry about in the series finale than the Knight King and the army of the dead, alone.