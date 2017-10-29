Kudos to Gwyneth Paltrow for her creative halloween costume this year!

On Sunday, Oct. 29, the Goop founder took to Instagram to share a photo of her throwback look, inspired by her actual role in the 1995 movie "Se7en."

🎃 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

But, beware, Gwyneth's costume is actually a total movie spoiler if you haven't already seen the classic.

The cardboard box on her head is in reference to the flick's twist ending, where Brad Pitt's character finds her decapitated head (yup, you guessed it) in a box.

And, get this: she and Brad were actually dating at the time of the movie's release 22 years ago.

WireImage

Gwyn, who consciously uncoupled from her husband Chris Martin in 2014, celebrated her 45th birthday on Sept. 27.