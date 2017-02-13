When Hannah Davis posed in a bikini for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, she knew that she was with child.

Us Weekly reports that Hannah had found out a few weeks before the shoot that she was pregnant with her first child, a girl, with husband Derek Jeter. She wasn't showing yet, as evidenced by video and photos from the SI shoot.

"Hannah Jeter returns for #SISwim 2017 and promises to be one seriously hot mama! 🔥," SI said in a video of the model donning barely there swimwear.

"Hannah Jeter is BACK!," SI captioned a still shot of Hannah with a flat tummy taken by photographer Ruven Afanador.

SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day also shared an image of Hannah from the shoot, showing no signs of pregnancy. MJ described the model as "absolutely drop dead gorgeous."

Ok. My heart is going to explode!!!! @hannahbjeter you are one of the most special people I have met in my entire life. I don't have a sister but if I did, I would hand pick you for one. Your loyalty, sense of humor, massive heart and beautiful soul is only matched my your external loveliness. Side note! YOU MADE ME A FREAKING QUILT when my baby was born! I mean, in your spare time!! 🙀I'm still dying over it. Seriously, the way you love, and live and work, is so incredibly admirable. You are nothing sort of #humangoals. You and Derek are exceptional human beings on so many levels who will no doubt make exceptional parents tenfold. No two people have more love and devotion in their hearts and I couldn't be happier and more excited to meet this little nugget! And let's not forget to talk about how you are absolutely drop dead gorgeous in this year's issue!!! #dang #iloveyouguys #bestdamnnewsever love to alllllll the Jeters!!!!!!!!! A photo posted by MJ Day (@mj_day) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:02am PST

"YOU MADE ME A FREAKING QUILT when my baby was born! I mean, in your spare time!!," MJ gushed on Instagram. "I'm still dying over it. Seriously, the way you love, and live and work, is so incredibly admirable. You are nothing sort of #humangoals. You and Derek are exceptional human beings on so many levels who will no doubt make exceptional parents tenfold.

"No two people have more love and devotion in their hearts and I couldn't be happier and more excited to meet this little nugget! And let's not forget to talk about how you are absolutely drop dead gorgeous in this year's issue!!! #dang #iloveyouguys #bestdamnnewsever love to alllllll the Jeters!!!!!!!!!"

Hannah announced the pregnancy on The Player's Tribune on Monday, Feb. 13.

"He already has a name in mind — he's set on it," she said, adding that she's not completely agreed to the name. "Whatever her name is, I know she'll run circles around him."

Hannah, who's due in May, added, "We want our kids' lives to be as 'normal' as possible. They're going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They're going to have to be some strong little people. We don't want them to be defined by their dad's name — for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.'"