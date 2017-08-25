"Happy Endings" star Casey Wilson sure got one big surprise!

The actress and her husband David Caspe welcomed their second child, a son, but the boy was born a month ahead of his due date.

The child, Henry, is healthy.

Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock

Casey, who also starred in "Gone Girl," also co-hosts a podcast with Danielle Schneider. On Aug. 24, Danielle revealed the news on the podcast.

"Our dear friend Casey Rose Wilson Caspe has given birth to a little baby boy while we were recording the podcast. You guys this is so exciting!," she said.

Casey wasn't due until next month.

Nicky Nelson / WENN

After announcing the news, the actress' husband said, "The baby is a month early but perfectly fine. You would love this, because Casey is there, and they go, 'OK, push three times and this baby is coming out,' and she goes, 'Wait, bring me my makeup bag!'"

Casey and David have another son together, 2-year-old Max Red.

Last year, Casey told People magazine that she's found it fun and funny to be a part of the motherhood community.

"I'm on this mommy board, and no question is too detailed, no question too small, no time too late to be posting," she said. "Some of the posts are getting into some real TMI. I'm like, 'Everyone's just lost their boundaries! Everyone's losing their minds!' But I'm right there with them. So that has provided a lot of comedy for me."