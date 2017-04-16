Way to look out for your fans, Harry Styles!

As throngs of folks camped outside the New York studio where Harry was set to appear on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, the singer shared his gratitude for their support by sending them a bunch of pizzas and fresh sliced kiwis.

"SO I'M PRETTTTTY SURE HARRY IS GOING TO SING KIWI ON SNL," wrote one woman on social media (via Us Weekly) on Friday, April 14. The crowd, all of whom were presumably hoping to get access to the live taping of the show, jumped on the hot pizza, apples, coffee and water, according to Us. Photos showed many of the fans waiting with sleeping bags outside 30 Rockefeller Center.

When Harry (finally) performed on the show, he went above and beyond the expectations for a musical guest, cracking up the audience with his moves to David Bowie's "Let's Dance" during Jimmy Kimmel's monologue, doing an admittedly great Mick Jagger impression and showing off his acting skills in a silly war sketch about Union soldiers.

As if we needed one more reason to love the former One Direction member, his self-titled album is due out May 12, 2017.

"The nice thing for me is that I'm not coming away from the band feeling like I wasn't able to do what I wanted to do. I loved it and it was what I wanted but I'm enjoying writing at the moment; trying new things," he told Another Man magazine last year.

"I'm enjoying being in the studio and doing this movie and I'm not too bothered about going on vacation. I feel pretty lucky right now," he said. "I feel good about everything that happened with the band. I have no complaints or regrets."