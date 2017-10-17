A new report on TMZ says that with or without The Weinstein Company, Harvey Weinstein plans to keep making films.

Evan Agostini / Invision/AP

Harvey had plans to speak to The Board of Directors of TWC this morning, Oct. 17. The Board was meeting in New York City, and Harvey planned to call in, arguing that he was illegally fired (he is still a member of the Board, he had only been removed from the company as of Oct. 17).

His lawyer, Patty Glaser, planned to be present at the meeting on his behalf, arguing that per his October 2015 contract, there were no grounds to remove him from the company. They also intended to argue no reason had been given for his termination. Sources told the outlet the Board believes Harvey's violation of the company's Code of Conduct is the official reason for his removal.

As far as the future, TMZ's sources say Harvey believes that once things cool down people will once again want to work with him, because of his success in the industry. They also say he believes the company exists because of him, so he can go back after rehab in Arizona (where is he seeking treatment for behavioral issues and a sex addiction) and produce movies. They say he will produce movies somewhere else if not for TWC.

"Harvey's like Judge Judy. She can do her show for CBS, but if she wanted to go to NBC she can do it because it's all about her," TMZ's source said.

However, Harvey may not even have time to argue his case, as it is believed the Board's first priority will be firing him, in which case he, via speakerphone, and his lawyer, would be cut off from the meeting. In this instance, Harvey will then plan to go to arbitration or court with the board.