Jana Kramer may have rekindled the flame with her estranged husband, Mike Caussin.

According to E! News, the former couple was seen hanging out over the weekend at a baseball game. On April 30, the "Dancing With The Stars" alum threw out the first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game.

She shared a video of her doing her best Cy Young impression on Instagram.

"Okay here's my attempt at pitching!!! #Firstpitch @dodgers !!!! #la," she captioned the video of her pitch.

Afterward, she reportedly made a beeline for her ex, who was on hand to witness her athletic ability.

The couple was also seen together in February leaving Los Angeles hotspot Catch, leaving many to believe that things are squarely back on.

The "One Tree Hill" actress' love life has been well-documented over the years. But, the fact that she's cordial (and maybe more) with Mike is quite a feat. In August 2016, Jana Kramer announced that she and her husband of 16 months were separating. At the time, he was in rehab, but it was unclear why.

A month later, Us Weekly reported that he was in rehab for sex addiction, because, he's a "sex addict" who cheated on the country cutie many times, including with a paid escort.

"Mike cheated on her multiple times with multiple women," a source told the mag for its cover story, a damning report that showed Jana's picture and bared the headline "Married to a Sex Addict."

Mike actually checked into a Hattiesburg, Mississippi, rehab, the same one where Tiger Woods sought treatment for his well-documented sex addiction.

Us' report at the time indicated that Mike still wanted to be with Jana and was hoping to work it out after he got out of rehab.

It certainly looks like he's getting his wish.