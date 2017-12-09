A classic holiday tradition has already begun for reality TV stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, as they posed with their 2-month-old son, Gunner, while out tree shopping on Tuesday.

The pair held their bundle of joy together as they smiled for the camera, the new mom glowing in red, while dad opted for a conservative grey sweater - and Gunner looked tranquil in a "Oh what Fun!" titled red sweater, and little baby booties.

Christmas is my favorite time of year! So blessed to have @gunnerpratt to share all the new traditions and memories! All I want for Christmas is my baby! 🎄 Gunner looks very amused by his parents selfies 😂💛🤪 A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Dec 8, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

Gunner has even met Santa!

@gunnerpratt fist time seeing Santa!🎅 it was a last-minute decision so we don’t look festive 😂#babysfirstchristmas #christmas 🎄 A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Nov 29, 2017 at 10:08am PST

The new baby boy came into this world a month before the couple celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary. The two first made headlines on the MTV reality hit "The Hills," back in 2007.