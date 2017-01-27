The flame between Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson continues to burn bright.

Holland, 74, was on Sandra Bernhard's "Sandyland" SiriusXM show on Thursday and brought up her love of over a year.

"[Sarah] is having a wonderful burst in her career," Holland said of her 42-year-old girlfriend. "I must say it has to be part of what has to be the most wonderful thing in my life, is the whole embrace of this wonderful relationship which makes everything else makes sense."

She gushed, "I'm the luckiest person in the world. I can't talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love."

Sarah is equally smitten with Holland.

"What I can say absolutely is that I am in love," she told the New York Times in March 2016.

The couple met 11 years ago and, at the time, Sarah said she thought Holland was "probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman I'd ever seen. There's a poignancy to being with someone older. I think there's a greater appreciation of time and what you have together and what's important."

The "American Horror Story" actress added, "It puts a kind of sharp light mixed with a sort of diffused light on something. I can't say it any other way than there's a poignancy to it, and a heightened sense of time and the value of time."

Sarah also gave an adorable shoutout to Holland on the red carpet at the 2016 Emmys, proclaiming her love while wondering if her lady was watching the show. Holland sweetly tweeted, "If I'm watching...?? If I'm WATCHING??? YES, I'm watching--!!! good LORD! ... I LOVE you!!!"

Although many were skeptical of the romance based on the age difference, Sarah and Holland are standing the test of time.

Shortly after the duo became official, Holland spoke to WNYC's "Death, Sex & Money" about the age gap, something she has a sense of humor about.

"There's a very big age difference between us which I'm sure shocks a lot of people," she said, "and it startles me."