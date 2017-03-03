A third is the word! Holly Madison welcomed her second child last August, but she's already looking forward to another.

"We definitely want more kids," the former Playboy Playmate told In Touch Magazine. "We're going to wait a little bit, get used to this one, and then see what happens."

When asked how many children she actually wants, Holly said, "I'm just going to see how many we have time for before I get too old, I guess!"

Check out my Little Man in the latest issue of People Magazine, out today! #forestleonardoantoniorotella A post shared by Holly Madison (@hollymadison) on Sep 22, 2016 at 9:59am PDT

Holly and her husband, music tycoon Pasquale Rotella, are parents to their son Forest, 6 months, and Rainbow, who turns 4 on March 5. The former reality TV star has long been open about the couple's plans for children. In 2013, she told People magazine that she wanted a "Kardashian-sized family."

"I want to have three, then wait a few years for them to be older, then have another three," she said. "I want to be that minivan mom — the one piled full of kids."

In February the best-selling author told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she hasn't ruled out adoption either, but for now, her focus is on her two little ones.

"It's great!" she said of motherhood. "My baby boy... just started sleeping through the night, although last night he didn't want to go to sleep. I'm hoping that he gets back on track tonight. It's a big deal once they start sleeping."

Rainbow, she said, is also adjusting well to no longer being the sole focus of mommy and daddy.

Happy babies! #rainbowaurorarotella #forestleonardoantoniorotella A post shared by Holly Madison (@hollymadison) on Nov 16, 2016 at 5:35pm PST

"We'd been talking to her about a sibling even before I was pregnant just to get her ready for the idea, and she really loves him," Holly said. "There hasn't been any jealousy so far, thank God!"