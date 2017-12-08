There's a new member of the Shannon troupe.

"Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon has welcomed a daughter, she announced on Instagram on Dec. 8. She and her fiance, Joshua Efird, named the little girl Ella Grace.

"Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl," Pumpkin, 17, wrote on social media alongside a photo of the newborn. "Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird ❤️👶."

"Mama" June Shannon reposted the same image and caption, clearly overjoyed about welcoming her third grandchild.

Getty Images for Extra

In August, the reality TV star made her pregnancy announcement during a video message that aired on WeTV's website, and she even correctly predicted she'd have a girl.

"Hey guys, guess what? I'm pregnant!" Pumpkin said. "I don't know what I'm having yet, but if I had to bet because of all the girls in our family, I'm probably having a girl."

She added, "I'm really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I'm going to have to face."

At the time, Pumpkin said she was nervous about the actual birth because, "My baby daddy's head is, like, the size of a freakin' watermelon."

Pumpkin and Josh, who is three years her senior, have been engaged for two years.