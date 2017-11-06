When "Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks cheated on his wife, she's was pregnant. Shortly after images surfaced of him kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green in the ocean in Turkey, Melissa suffered a miscarriage, she said in a new interview.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

It was then that she knew her marriage was over. That was just one element of her heartbreak.

"Not only was I grieving the loss of my life and my husband, I also had to grieve the loss of a child at the same time," Melissa told Radar Online.

When the images were published, she said, "I was under so much stress and so many emotions."

Around that same time, she said she noticed continuous bleeding, but she chalked it up to stress associated with the affair. However, during a visit with her doctor she heard the tragic news.

"I described to the doctor my spotting and bleeding and he said based off of what I was saying about the continuous bleeding, I probably was passing the baby," she said.

Instagram

Jeremy became an overnight sensation after his mugshot went viral in 2014. He was immediately dubbed "the hot felon." He was quickly offered modeling contracts by several high-end companies. Upon his release, he capitalized on several of those offers. Then, in early July, his affair was outed.

Last month, Melissa spoke to Britain's "This Morning," and said the affair was "heartbreaking."

Instagram

Jeremy and Melissa's split seems to be getting a little uglier by the day. Last week, she claimed he rarely sees their children anymore, because he's chosen to spend most of his time with Chloe. She also estimated that he's making $1 million a month modeling. In her divorce documents, Melissa Meeks says she makes about $10,000 a month as an RN in the Bay area. She says she's spends about $11,000 a month.

She's asking for spousal support and child support.