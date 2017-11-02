"Hot Felon" Jeremy Piven is pulling in $1 million a month while his estranged wife is losing money every month, she claims in new court documents, and she now wants a piece of his profits.

Instagram

In her divorce documents, obtained by TMZ, Melissa Meeks says she makes about $10,000 a month as an RN in the Bay area. She says she's spends about $11,000 a month.

Melissa estimates that her ex is making $1 million monthly in modeling contracts, and she wants spousal support and child support.

Jeremy became an overnight sensation after his mugshot went viral in 2014. He was immediately dubbed "the hot felon." He was quickly offered modeling contracts by several high-end companies. Upon his release, he capitalized on several of those offers.

Facebook

Over the summer, while the duo was still together, Jeremy was photographed kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green in Turkey. He and Chloe have been inseparable ever since. Jeremy has since officially filed for divorce from Melissa.

REX/Shutterstock

Last month, Melissa spoke to Britain's "This Morning," and said the affair was "heartbreaking."

"I had no indication he was looking for another relationship," she said. "People who are married, you go through your ups and downs, I thought it was a new chapter in our lives, we'd have to get over the hump and it would be fine."

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

While Jeremy was locked up, Melissa said, "We were leading day to day lives without him. We would go to visit him a lot. It was good for the kids that they weren't completely pulled apart from him. It was the plan - to be a family together. But then his mugshot went viral. All the exposure that he got, this new career path he was on, he started doing a lot of traveling. I wasn't able to go with him, that probably put some distance between us."