Larsa Pippen and her husband, former NBA star Scottie Pippen, have officially called off their $120 million divorce.

WENN

TMZ reported on Nov. 3 that the former "Real Housewives of Miami" couple are back on solid ground and filed court documents to dismiss their divorce case. Scottie filed for divorce in 2016 after 19 years of marriage.

All that's left are semantics -- a judge needs to sign the documents to get to the case off the books.

The move isn't too surprising, as the writing has been on the wall for several months. In early September the rekindled couple moved from Miami to Los Angeles to "figure things out," TMZ reported.

One of the reasons for the cross-country move is their son Scottie Jr., a top tier youth basketball player who recently transferred to Sierra Canyon, which is one of the top basketball programs in the country.

Rex USA

In October 2016, news broke that Kim Kardashian West's BFF and the former Chicago Bull were divorcing. The split came amid reports that police had to visit the home for multiple domestic disturbance incidents.

Then, though, came the off and on.

In February 2017, reports claimed the two had reconciled after they were spotted on a date in Hollywood. The date came after Larsa showed off a new 14-carat ring on Snapchat. She indicated it was a Valentine's present, but didn't say who it was from. All signs, though, pointed to Scottie.

But then, in April, reports surfaced that said the divorce was on, despite a family vacation at Universal Orlando Resort. Several media outlets suggested at the time that the family outing was an attempt to repair their marriage, but it failed. Then, in September, after the cross-country move, they were seen together looking very much in love at dinner in Beverly Hills.

At the time of the split, there were also rumors that Larsa's relationship with rapper Future was a cause of problems for the longtime couple, although she's always insisted that she and Future are "just friends."

Further, a source also said that Scottie had been upset with his wife's "Kardashian Instagram lifestyle," referring to Larsa's best friend.

Mi mejor amiga A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

"[Larsa is] all about clubs and rappers and DJs. He just wants out of that world," a source told The New York Post, adding that Scottie "just wants to play golf and stay low-key. He's afraid of all the gossip that comes with that Kardashian world she's in."