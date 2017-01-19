It's about to get real in Washington, D.C.

Former "The Real Housewives of New York" star Jill Zarin is heading to the nation's capital to attend Friday's inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump, and she'll be damned if anyone wants to criticize her for it.

The reality TV star took to her social media feeds to show off her invitations and chastise those for disagreeing with her. Her decision to attend comes as her father recovers from gallbladder surgery.

Dad is out of woods and I'm packing for D.C.! This is my first inauguration. I am going as an AMERICAN to support democracy( and hey I got invited. ..!) A photo posted by jill zarin (@mrsjillzarin) on Jan 18, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

"Dad is out of woods and I'm packing for D.C.! This is my first inauguration," she captioned a photo of her invitation, as well as the inauguration's official program. "I am going as an AMERICAN to support democracy (and hey I got invited. ..!)"

As expected, Jill was flooded with comments about Friday's historical event. She shared another image shortly after the first, but, at least on Instagram, she turned her comments off. She also blasted people for trying to make her feel "guilty" about her trip to D.C. with her husband Bobby Zarin.

Here is the other in case curious. If you want to unfollow me ... bye bye! I'm sick of bullies. I don't agree with some things but running away won't change it. Be there.. show up... use the system to communicate. But don't you dare make me feel guilty for going to see OUR country at work! A photo posted by jill zarin (@mrsjillzarin) on Jan 18, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

"Here is the other in case curious. If you want to unfollow me ... bye bye! I'm sick of bullies," she said. "I don't agree with some things but running away won't change it. Be there.. show up... use the system to communicate. But don't you dare make me feel guilty for going to see OUR country at work!"

On Facebook, several of her friends mocked her for going and wondered how she was "invited," as the tickets are free to the public.

"Free invites? The Trumps are old friends of ours," she countered one person on Facebook. She later added, "Bobby and I were invited."