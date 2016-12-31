Bye bye, Bravo! "Real Housewives of New York" star LuAnn de Lesseps is banning reality TV cameras from filming her wedding to businessman Tom D'Agostino Jr. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and the Bravo network is none too pleased.

The New York Post reports that she sold the rights to the Palm Beach, Fla., wedding to People magazine for $20,000.

As for what the reality star told Bravo, the network which airs "Housewives," LuAnn said her wedding was a "private event, and so she didn't want it to be filmed," a source said.

But then, she ultimately sold the rights to People.

"Talk about biting the hand that feeds you. The wedding is the biggest storyline of the year for the show, and Bravo is furious," the source continued. "She has said she will provide footage to the show from her private videographer, once her contract with People has expired."

About 200 people will attend the wedding, but only two "Housewives" are expected to be in attendance, Dorinda Medley, who introduced the betrothed duo to each other, and Jill Zarin.

Whether Bravo was able to film any of the wedding festivities, which started on Dec. 30, isn't known, but there should be plenty of things to document. LuAnn previously said it would be a three-day affair that also coincides with Tom's 50th birthday.

"I'm wearing three dresses. I wanted to wear like something traditional to walk down the aisle, because Tom has never been married, so I wanted to be his bride," she said. "Then for his birthday, I was maybe going to sing a little something for him. And then for New Year's Eve, I wanted to wear something really blingy and fun for New Year's, so why not?""

"Then the marriage is the second night and then we have a lunch the next day," she added. "It's a three-day weekend filled with lots of festivities."

On Friday, Dec. 30, the couple's rehearsal dinner took place on a yacht.

People magazine said the couple hosted about 80 guests for the sunset cruise on a Mariner 3 yacht. Guests noshed on seafood fare, including lobsters, clams, seafood gumbo and mini crab cakes. The party then moved to a nearby resort hotel.