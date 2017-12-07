"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Kelly Dodd has been in the midst of divorcing her husband, Michael, and things are starting to get nasty.

"Michael is giving her hell," a source told New York Post's Page Six. "He wants [their daughter] Jolie full-time."

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

The marriage has been complicated for quite some time. In 2012, Kelly filed for divorce, but the two later reconciled. The duo even sought professional help and has attended couple's therapy.

"She always said she wanted a divorce once they sold the house," Page Six's source said, referring to their beachside mansion that sold in October.

Shortly before the sale came a revelation that police were called to Kelly's Newport, Calif., home six times over the course of three days in July and 11 times overall in 2017.

Splash News / Splash News

"Our marriage is over, I'm out of there! We've had problems for years and I've had enough, I'm done with our marriage," the reality TV star told The Daily Mail in late September. "It's just a case where two people can't get along. It's best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter."

Kelly spoke about the end of her marriage with Andy Cohen recently and painted Michael as the bad guy in the relationship.

"It's sad because I've lived with Michael most of my life. We have a kid together, a child together. It's hard to see it go," she said. "We started fighting all the time. Both of us. One minute he's good, one minute he's not. I can't bring friends over, he gets jealous. He just wants me to himself."