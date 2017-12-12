The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Shannon Beador wants her estranged husband to pay her $25,000 a month for legal fees as part of their divorce.

Chelsea Lauren / Variety / REX/Shutterstock

The Blast reported that Shannon will use the money to pay her attorney's fees, but also to hire a forensic expert to comb through David Beador's finances. She believes that her five-figure request is "modest," considering what she thinks her ex earns.

In court documents, she estimated that David earned $1,794,315 from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31 this year. David has told her, via the court, that she's way off base in terms of his finances. She believes that David earns five times what she does, but admits that she doesn't know what their marital property is worth, The Blast reported. All these are reasons she needs the expert to go over David's finances, Shannon argues.

FayesVision/WENN.com

On Dec. 4, it was reported that Shannon had officially filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, citing irreconcilable differences. The filing came less than two months after she announced that they had separated.

The divorce wasn't exactly a huge surprise. The marriage has been rocky ever since Shannon revealed that David had a secret affair for eight months with another woman.

The reality TV couple share three daughters, and she's seeking primary physical custody of the kids. She's also seeking spousal support.

To/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Money appears to be a major component of the Shannon's lifestyle. Divorce documents recently reveals that she spends more than twice what she brings in every month.

According to the documents, Shannon says she made an average of $22,000 a month in 2016, but she expected to see an increase in pay during the 2017 calendar year. Granted, $22,000 monthly is huge sum, but Shannon said she spends $55,355 a month in expenses.

David, she admitted, covers her bills, so she's never really in the red, nor has she had to worry about overspending.