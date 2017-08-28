Chester Bennington's family is trying to prevent any other family from going through the same heartbreak they're dealing with.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

TMZ reported on Aug. 28 that Chester's family is determined to deter others who want to essentially copycat his suicide, which was very similar to his pal Chris Cornell's suicide.

The Linkin Park singer's family is planning to establish a suicide awareness organization in hopes of preventing Chester's fans from taking their own lives -- they're trying to make something positive out of his heartbreaking death.

Katy Winn / Invision/AP

His family, TMZ says, worries that fans of both Chester and Chris "might want to glorify or somehow honor their deaths by doing the same. They're also worried trouble people might view this as an appropriate way out."

Dan Jackman / Ken Babolcsay / WENN

The organization is in the early stages, so there is no timetable for when it will be operational.

The report states that Chester's family is serious in trying to raise suicide awareness and provide resources to those suffering.

"They feel Chester's biggest downfall was being alone, especially in his final moments," the report stated, "so they want to stress the importance of surrounding yourself with loved ones."

Chester hanged himself on July 20 in his Los Angeles home. He left behind six children. A month earlier, Chris was found dead in his hotel room in Detroit. He also died from hanging.