Janet Jackson gave birth to a boy named Eissa 11 months ago, but she has gotten her pre-baby body back and then some.

The singing legend is down 70 pounds, and it involved no cardio.

Janet's trainer Paulette Sybliss told E! News about the transformation.

"I started training her about six weeks after she had Eissa so about March we started. We had a very vigorous training schedule," she said. "We were training a minimum of four times a week and the sessions were never less than 45 minutes, no more than an hour. Very intense, though. Very intense training."

Janet's initial desire was one fold: she wanted to simply lose weight. Paulette had another idea, and wanted to focus on building lean muscle.

"She thought she'd have to lose more and I knew she wouldn't. You can see how she looks. I mean her waist is tiny. She looks incredible and she's so fit, but she's also healthy," Paulette explained. "She looks incredibly healthy. She actually looks smaller in person than the pictures. If you see her and think she looks small, you stand next to her and she's even smaller."

And, to get to this weight, cardio wasn't even on the table.

"We were doing three or four exercises with weights back to back," Paulette said. "What that does—you would look at her and think she'd done like an hour of cardio with me—but when you're working with weights and you're working the muscle that way, it elevates the heart rate, but also it's creating that fat burning affect both during the session and also when she left me, and that was key."

Now, though, the focus is simply on maintaining that weight through workouts and proper nutrition.

"We're not looking to lose any weight whatsoever. I need to keep her fit and healthy to complete the tour. So it changes as in we're not having to work as intensely. We're having to work smart," Paulette said. "We make sure that she rests, she doesn't get injured, and she can finish this tour. And thank god she's looking great. There have been no illnesses…and that was my goal."