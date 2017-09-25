Idina Menzel secretly married her boyfriend Aaron Lohr over the weekend, she revealed on social media.

Splash News

The "Let It Go" singer took to Twitter on Sept. 25 to dish the news to her 708,000 followers.

"Wanted to let you know... Married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend @ our home," she wrote. "Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical."

This is the second marriage for Idina, who was previously married to Taye Diggs, whom she shares her son with.

This isn't the first time Idina, 46, has used social media to make an announcement about her personal life. In fact, in September she announced her engagement to Aaron, 41, on Twitter.

"I have wonderful news... my man and I are engaged!," she wrote. "We are so happy. It's a beautiful time."

No further details of the wedding are known.

Idina and Aaron, an actor, met in 2005 when they co-starred in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical "Rent."

Congrats!