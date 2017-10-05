Iggy Azalea needs to pay the piper... in a big way.

The "Fancy" rapper is being sued by American Express for not paying her bill. TMZ reports that Iggy owes AMEX $299,147.81, which is actually about $250,000 more than her preset limit.

DC5/WENN.com

The credit card company wants Iggy to pay her outstanding balance, as well as legal fees.

Some online estimates report that Iggy's net worth is about $10 million.

Iggy has been known to spend somewhat lavishly. Over the years, she's also been spotted driving around in cars that cost a quarter of a million dollars. In January, she dropped $12,000 on a piece of ice cream art, which she flaunted proudly on social media.

Forgot to show everyone my ice cream finally arrived from Aus! I LOVE it! A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jan 23, 2017 at 8:32pm PST

In 2012, Iggy recorded a song called "Me, Myself, My Money." Sounds like it's someone else's money... American Express' money.