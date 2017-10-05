Iggy Azalea sued by AMEX over $300K debt
Iggy Azalea needs to pay the piper... in a big way.
The "Fancy" rapper is being sued by American Express for not paying her bill. TMZ reports that Iggy owes AMEX $299,147.81, which is actually about $250,000 more than her preset limit.
The credit card company wants Iggy to pay her outstanding balance, as well as legal fees.
Some online estimates report that Iggy's net worth is about $10 million.
Iggy has been known to spend somewhat lavishly. Over the years, she's also been spotted driving around in cars that cost a quarter of a million dollars. In January, she dropped $12,000 on a piece of ice cream art, which she flaunted proudly on social media.
In 2012, Iggy recorded a song called "Me, Myself, My Money." Sounds like it's someone else's money... American Express' money.
