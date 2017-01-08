David Bowie would have turned 70 on Jan. 8, 2017, had he not lost his battle with cancer on Jan. 10, 2016.

The milestone wasn't lost on the rock legend's wife, Iman, who shared a drawing of the Starman as a boy -- outfitted with his signature lightning bolt -- on his birthday.

"Jan 8th #ForeverLove#BowieForever," she captioned the post.

Iman's husband was clearly in her thoughts in the days leading up to Jan. 8, as well. One day before his birthday, she shared a photo of the two of them embracing on a beach, with David shielding their kiss from the camera with a hat.

Married for 24 years, Iman and David managed to balance intense careers with child-rearing and maintaining a solid, shared private life. As she told Oprah Winfrey during an episode of OWN's "Where Are They Now" last year, achieving those goals took both work and a good sense of timing.

"We both understand the difference between the person and the persona," she said. "When we are home, we are just Iman and David. We're not anybody else."

As for their marriage, she explained the key to making a long romance like that work has to do with where each person is in their life at the time they commit to one another.

"You have to be at the right time your life that you're ready for an everlasting relationship, that it becomes a first priority in your life," she said. "If your career is important to you, don't get married and have children, because something will give. I know as women we want to be able to have it all, but we can't have it all at the same time."

While Iman's memories of her late husband likely centered around their personal life over the weekend, others celebrated the Thin White Duke's birthday in more public ways.

Columbia Records released an EP titled "No Plan" that features his last recordings including the new tracks "No Plan", "Killing a Little Time," and "When I Met You," plus "Lazarus" from "Blackstar."