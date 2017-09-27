It seems that everyone in Meghan Markle's life is trying to profit off her relationship with Prince Harry. On the heels of the news that her ex, Trevor Engelson, is working on a TV show about a divorcée who marries a British prince, Meghan's half-sister is pitching a tell-all book about her famous sister.

Danny Lawson / PA Images via Getty Images

In April, Samantha Grant, Meghan's estranged sister, announced her intention to pen a book. "My book deals with my bi-racial family in a candid, warm, personal and socially important way," Samantha told the Daily Star at the time. "Maybe when Meghan is more mature and reads the book she'll understand. Some of it she won't like, some of it she might." At the time, her working title was "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister."

However, she has since shifted her primary focus to race. In the new synopsis obtained by Page Six, Samantha explains her book "illustrates the evolution of my biracial lens since my birth in the '60s, the bigoted underpinnings in my own family that echoed in my mind as a child while I defended [the idea] that there is no such thing as 'color,' only fear and hatred that people like my own grandmother were taught in the uneducated and insecurity-based pockets of America and the world."

Naturally she ties this back to the public outrage and media frenzy that first occurred when Prince Harry started dating Meghan. "When my biracial sister was born, I would be forever 'color blind, " Samantha, who is not biracial, writes in her pitch. "If only I could predict the media frenzy and racial slurs that would occur as a direct result of my beautiful baby sister possibly becoming the first biracial princess or duchess in royal history."

When the news broke about the new royal romance, the attacks on Meghan were so bad that the Prince publicly defended her honor in a statement in November. "Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm."

Samantha has created her own storms for her half-sister, dragging her through the mud, saying, "Hollywood has changed her. I think her ambition is to become a princess," as well as hinting that Prince Harry doesn't know the truth about his girlfriend. Her statements were unsuccessful, as the sisters have zero relationship, and all signs are pointing to Harry proposing to Meghan in the future.