Want to know how the other side lives? Just take a peek at Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford's Instagram feeds.

The Gerbers have been spending the week with their children on the island of St. Barts, which is essentially an unofficial celebrity haven in the Caribbean. And it looks like they're really letting their hair down ... and sometimes their tops, too!

On April 7, the legendary model posted an image to Instagram showing her topless while laying down on the beach. She looks off into the distance while wearing nothing butt but a pair of jeans.

"Forever in Denim," the 51-year-old captioned the snap, using the hashtag "momjeans."

A day prior, Cindy shared an image with her husband as the two enjoyed wine at lunch.

"Enjoying spring break with my honey!," she said.

Rande, too, has gotten into the social media game. Earlier in the week he posted a stunning shot of the turquoise water, which surely gave all of his 84,000 Instagram followers vacation envy.

Earlier in the week, the family was seen frolicking in the translucent water.

It's not just the parents who are getting in on the fun. The couple's model daughter Kaia Gerber and her friend Allegra Harrer shared a few images from the tropical paradise, too.

"Windows down," Cindy's mini-me said while sharing a flawless image of the girls in the car.

Her pal shared a few, as well, including one of the girls laying out and soaking in some sun.

"Vitamin d," she said.

The Gerber's know how to live.