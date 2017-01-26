The crawler-in-chief! Ivanka Trump's 9-month-old baby Theodore picked one heck of a place to start crawling: the White House.

The first daughter shared an adorable video of her son wobbling around the floor. After just a hint of a crawl and an off-camera Ivanka gasp, President Trump's daughter holds her son and asks him, "Do you want to do it? You ready? I think he's ready."

There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend -- including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House! A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

While putting her son back on the ground, she enlists her daughter, Arabella, to "encourage him" to crawl toward her, showing her 5-year-old daughter how to coax the crawling.

As Theodore starts to crawl, his big sister says, "He's moving."

"There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend -- including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House!," Ivanka captioned the video.

Not seen in the video is the new President, nor Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, who is serving as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump.

Ivanka did share images of the family in the lead up to her father's inauguration, as well as images after he officially became the 45th President of the United States.

Family photo moments after my father @realdonaldtrump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

"Family photo moments after my father @realdonaldtrump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States," she wrote of an image of her family with her father.

She also shared a fun video of her half-brother Barron Trump playing peek-a-boo with Theodore while her father began his work as President.

My youngest brother proves he's a baby whisperer—while my father signs his first executive orders. A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

She said, "My youngest brother proves he's a baby whisperer—while my father signs his first executive orders."

Whether you approve of the Trump family or not, one thing that we can all agree on is that Theodore is insanely adorable.