Jack Black is pretty sure that his band, Tenacious D, had a hand in making Donald Trump president.

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Or, as he says, the band is the one to blame.

"I feel like Donald Trump saw a Tenacious D concert 'cause that's our whole thing, it's like, 'We are the greatest band in the world, no one can touch us, we're the best,' and he just saw us and said, 'I'm going to use that technique. I'm the greatest president. I get all the greatest people, all the best, this, this, this,' and then he f------ used it and became president," the actor told Conan O'Brien on Dec. 14.

He continued, "Now when we go out and perform Tenacious D, I always have a little twinge of guilt because it's like this evil f------ warlock stole our magic, but just took out all the irony… and it worked and now he's destroying the universe. I feel like this is my fault. I'm sorry, I'm sorry America."

Rex USA

Conan joked that he would love to see the now Commander-in-Chief jotting down ideas at a Tenacious D concert.

Jack said, "Stranger things have happened, my friends."