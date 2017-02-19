British pop star James Blunt, 42, spent a lot of time with the late Carrie Fisher.

He famously lived in her Los Angeles home while he recorded his debut album, 2004's "Back to Bedlam," which featured the mega-hit "You're Beautiful."

In a new interview with Britain's The Sunday Times, he reveals that the "Star Wars" actress -- who passed away on Dec. 27 at age 60 following a heart attack on a plane days earlier -- might have actually predicted her own death.

"My first album was called 'Back to Bedlam' because I lived in a madhouse with her. She put a cardboard cutout of herself as [Princess] Leia outside my room, with her date of birth and date of death on her forehead," he told the newspaper, reports NME.com.

"I'm trying to remember what the date was, because it was around now -- and I remember thinking it was too soon," he added. "She went out with a bang, as she was back in movies. Maybe it was a great time to go."

James also revealed that Carrie was godmother to his son, who was born in 2016.

"The saddest thing is that my son will never get to know someone I thought was the most special person. Fisher was my American mother, and a real inspiration," he told the paper.

James' fifth album, "The Afterlove" -- featuring songs co-written with his friend Ed Sheeran -- will be released on March 24.