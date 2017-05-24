Jamie Foxx was having the time of his life in 2005. That year the actor garnered Hollywood's respect after his portrayal of Ray Charles in the biopic, "Ray," for which he won the Best Actor Oscar -- but he was having a little too much fun.

"I was going hard," Jamie said.

Cue Oprah Winfrey, who stepped in to set him straight.

Getty Images

The actor recalled his quasi-intervention while speaking to Howard Stern's SiriusXM show on May 23, while also detailing his hard partying ways and not realizing how it was affecting his chance at stardom, further respect and future roles.

"I get a call and on the other end I hear, 'Hi Jamie Foxx,'" he said. "I said 'Who's this?' [She replied,] 'This is Oprah. You're blowing it, Jamie Foxx.'"

She went on to tell him, "All of this gallivanting and all this kind of s---, that's not what you want to do.' She said, 'I want to take you somewhere. Make you understand the significance of what you're doing.'"

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images North America

The media queen took Jamie to Quincy Jones' home. Quincy told then-promising actor he didn't want him to "blow it" either.

"We go in the house and there are all these old actors," Jamie said. "Black actors from the '60s and the '70s. Who look like they just want to say, 'Good luck.' They want to say, 'Don't blow it.'"

Oprah then introduced him to the legendary Oscar winner Sidney Poitier, who told the young actor, "I want to give you responsibility … When I saw your performance, it made me grow two inches."

POP \ WENN

Jamie broke down and told Howard, "To this day, it's the most significant time in my life where it was, like, a chance to grow up."