Jamie Lynn-Sigler's unborn baby is already getting some love from her first-born.

On Aug. 28, the actress shared an adorable picture of her 4-year-old son, Beau, kissing her growing belly while they stand on the beach in Hawaii. Jamie is seen simply looking down and smiling.

Bye bye Maui. 😘 A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

"Bye bye Maui. 😘," she captioned the iridescent image.

The family babymoon also coincided with Beau's birthday, and "The Sopranos" star wasn't about to let that go unnoticed.

Happy Birthday Beau. You are the light of my life. 4 years.. I wish I could slow down time. Thank you for taking care of your mommy every single day. I love you more than I'll ever find the words to express. A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

"Happy Birthday Beau. You are the light of my life. 4 years.. I wish I could slow down time," she captioned a picture with her child. "Thank you for taking care of your mommy every single day. I love you more than I'll ever find the words to express."

The family will soon be expanding.

In July, she announced that she was expecting her second child with husband Cutter Dykstra.

Getty Images for Amazon Studios

In her reveal, Jamie posted a photo that showed her on the ground laying next to five home pregnancy tests, all of which said she is pregnant.

This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor. I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn't believe my eyes. So had to obviously be @Clearblue 5x over sure. We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months 😁👼🏼❤ #clearbluepartner A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

"This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor. I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn't believe my eyes," she captioned the snap. "So had to obviously be @Clearblue 5x over sure. We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months 😁👼❤."

In June, Jamie spoke to People magazine about the happiness and difficulties that come from motherhood.

"I don't try to pretend that I'm doing it perfect and that things are all smooth and wonderful," she said. "It's tough, especially with a toddler. But I want him to be strong-minded and I want him to be the way he is, but there's definitely moments where I feel like I have no idea what I'm doing a lot of the time."