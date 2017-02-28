Tito Jackson and Jackie Jackson are opening up about the newest little man in their life, their nephew, Eissa Al Man, Janet Jackson's baby boy.

"Janet had a beautiful baby boy. It's all good," Jackie told "Good Morning Britain" on Tuesday, Feb. 28. "Everyone's fine. Everything's great."

The two brothers are going on tour and chatted all things Jackson, including Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris.

"Well I guess it's in their blood," Jackie said of the family legacy and how it affect the younger Jackson generation. "They watched us growing up when they were young. They love the business. If that's what they want to do, go ahead and do it."

The advice they'd give their younger family members wanting to jump into the spotlight?

"Keep their heads on straight and do the best they can," the brothers said, "use good judgment."

Janet would likely be a treasure trove of advice, too, but for now, she's got a two-month-old baby to raise with her billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana.

A few weeks after the birth, Us Weekly said, Janet, 50, and her baby have been enjoying "a lavish life," thanks in large part to her husband's large staff.

"Nurses are waiting on them hand and foot," an insider said.

Even without her family nearby, though, it sounds like motherhood has been relatively smooth sailing.

"She has so much help around her, so that has alleviated stress," a source told E! News in January. "She just feels so blessed everything went well and her baby is healthy. It was not an easy pregnancy at all."

In early February, Us reported that the legendary singer's mom, Katherine Jackson, and siblings Rebbie and Randy Jackson also visited her London home following the birth of her son.

"Janet is doing wonderfully," a source told Us. "She's doing great."