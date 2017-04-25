Jason Biggs and his wife Jenny Mollen are expecting another boy.

Jenny announced the news on Instagram, joking that she has "two penises."

While sharing a photo of her cradling her baby bump in a blue dress, Jenny wrote, "To quote Beyoncé, 'I have two penises' (not twins. Just mine and the one inside me.) #Itsaboy."

Jason and Jenny have long used humor in giving details about their personal lives. When they announced that they were expecting a second child, they shared an image of Jason with a NoseFrida snot sucker in his nostril, while she sucked on the other end.

"This is how I told my son babies are made #numbertwo," Mollen, 37, wrote on Instagram.

Their second boy is due in October.

"We kind of want to [know]. We're not sure. We want to," she told People magazine on April 15. "They can run all these tests, but my doctor, when he called me, he was like, 'So if you want to know the gender …' and I was like, 'Maybe now I don't.' I thought he would just throw it on me."

As of now, their 3-year-old son Sid is taking it all stride that he's no longer going to be the only child.

"He's great with his sibling because the sibling is still within me," Jenny told the mag. The "American Pie" actor added, "[The baby is] not trying to take anything from him yet. Except a little bit of … attention."

Attention doesn't seem to be a factor in Jason and Jenny's relationship.

"He's my wife, even when I'm not pregnant," she said. "He's fantastic. Thank God. I wouldn't have had another kid if I weren't married to Jason. I probably wouldn't have had one kid. It's just, like, a lot."